Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

