Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1,969.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

