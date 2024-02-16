Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,216 Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kineta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kineta by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kineta in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kineta in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Kineta stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

