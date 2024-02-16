Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.71. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

