Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $14.62 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $512.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 381,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

