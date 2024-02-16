Manoj Leelanivas Sells 98,530 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

