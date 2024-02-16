Maple (MPL) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and $1.12 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $12.59 or 0.00024101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

