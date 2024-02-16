MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $131,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 123,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $218.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,461. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.21.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

