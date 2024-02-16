Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $6.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marqeta by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marqeta by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

