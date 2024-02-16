Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $635.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $573.00 to $635.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.15.

Shares of MLM traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.30. 277,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $550.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day moving average of $460.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

