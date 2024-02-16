Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578,354 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $52,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $10,136,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

