Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $129.69 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

