Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

