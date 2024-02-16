Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.46.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
