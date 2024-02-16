Maven Securities LTD Buys 13,447 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of VNET Group worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

