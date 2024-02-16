Maven Securities LTD Buys New Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.20% of MaxCyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,550 shares of company stock worth $198,950. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

