Maven Securities LTD Has $531,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,304 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FXI opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.