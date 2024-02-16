Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 25,000 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.25% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $3,331,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,182,669.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $3,331,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

SLNO stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

