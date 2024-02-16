MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on MEIP
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.