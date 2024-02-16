MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.