Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO William L. Ballhaus Purchases 3,653 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,087.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
MRCY stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
