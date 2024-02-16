MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $477.75 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $90.99 or 0.00175664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015387 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,887.23 or 1.00172746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 92.95222321 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $24,692,404.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.