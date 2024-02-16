MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. 892,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

