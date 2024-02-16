MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 956,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

