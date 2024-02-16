MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.23

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 107221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $929.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

