Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.