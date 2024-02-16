Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.93.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
