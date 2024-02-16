MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.78. 238,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,496,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.