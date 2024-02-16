MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 4.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.78. 238,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,496,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MINISO Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

