Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

