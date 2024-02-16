Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $116.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 124.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 313,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

