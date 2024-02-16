Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $116.45 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

