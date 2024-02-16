Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

