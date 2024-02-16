Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $44.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.79.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

