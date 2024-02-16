Morgan Stanley Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $51.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

RRR opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

