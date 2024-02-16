Morgan Stanley Cuts Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $19.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE:EE opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 465,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 142,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

