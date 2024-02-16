Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $92.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NET. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

NYSE:NET opened at $101.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.