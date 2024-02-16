Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $323.90 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.09 and a 200-day moving average of $300.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

