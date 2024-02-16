Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

