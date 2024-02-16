Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.60.

NBR stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $170.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

