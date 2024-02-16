Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

