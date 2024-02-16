Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

