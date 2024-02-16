National Bankshares Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock opened at C$45.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.