NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.50 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.86) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

