Needham & Company LLC Raises KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $35.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,650,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,131,304.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.