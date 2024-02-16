Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 216,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

