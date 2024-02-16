Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

