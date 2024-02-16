NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 5,889 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $75,142.89.

On Friday, December 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.19 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

