Netrum Price Reaches $24.62 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.62 or 0.00047379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $2,301.86 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.62088707 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,301.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

