New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

New Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

