Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NOK opened at $3.52 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

