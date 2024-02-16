Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

