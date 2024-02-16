Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.